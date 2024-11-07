‘Sikandar Ka Muqaddar’ to release on Netflix on this date!

Mumbai, Nov 7 Neeraj Pandey’s upcoming directorial “Sikandar Ka Muqaddar” is set to premiere on Netflix on November 29.

The film stars Jimmy Shergill, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Rajiv Mehta in pivotal roles. Announcing the OTT release of the thriller, Netflix shared the poster on its Instagram handle with the caption, “Een aaropi, lekin kaun apradhi? Case jald hi khulega. Watch Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, out November 29, only on Netflix!”

Fans quickly flooded the comments section of the announcement post to express their excitement. One commented, “Can we skip directly to November 29?” Another fan wrote, “A masterpiece,” while a third user said, “Omg, can’t wait.”

“Sikandar Ka Muqaddar” unfolds a gripping tale of a heist, a relentless police officer, and a pursuit that spans 15 years, offering a thrilling mix of high-stakes drama. The film also stars Divya Dutta and Zoya Afroz.

Neeraj Pandey teased the upcoming film with an intriguing caption, “One Heist. Two Scenarios. Three Suspects. Presenting Sikandar Ka Muqaddar. Streaming on Netflix from November 29.” The poster sets a mysterious and suspenseful tone, offering a glimpse of the intricate narrative Pandey is known for. It also features Rajiv Mehta, who is best known for his roles as Praful Parekh in the television comedy “Khichdi” and as Arvind Thakkar in “Baa Bahoo Aur Baby.”

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, who previously worked with Netflix on “Khakee: The Bihar Chapter”, this forthcoming thriller delves into crime, obsession, and the pursuit of justice.

Produced by Shital Bhatia and Friday Storytel, “Sikandar Ka Muqaddar” is poised to be one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The project marks Jimmy Shergill’s first onscreen collaboration with Tamannaah Bhatia.

Meanwhile, Neeraj’s most recent directorial venture was “Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha”, starring Tabu and Ajay Devgn. Tamannaah Bhatia was last seen in a cameo role in the hit film “Stree 2.”

Jimmy Shergill was most recently seen in “Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba” on Netflix, while Avinash Tiwary appeared in Kunal Kemmu's “Madgaon Express.”

