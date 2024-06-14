Sikandar Kher excited to do a comedy film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 : Actor Sikandar Kher is excited to explore the comedy genre after a long time.

While he did not reveal many details about the film, he assured that audience would relate to it.

"I'm thrilled to be returning to the comedy genre after an 8-year gap, especially with such a talented team. Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive was a satirical comedy, and it's been a while since I've had the chance to explore my comedic side on film. This project is the perfect opportunity to do that. Comedy has always been a passion of mine, and I'm excited to bring this story to life in a way that will hopefully resonate with audiences and make them laugh," he shared.

"The comedic genre has a special place in my heart, and working on this film has reminded me of the joy and creative freedom it brings. I can't wait for everyone to see what we've been working on and to share more details about the project soon," Sikander added.

Sikandar was last seen in 'Monkey Man'.

