Sikandar Kher joins ‘Ikkis’: Sriram Raghavan has his own language of filmmaking

Mumbai, Feb 5 Sikandar Kher has been roped into play the role of an army man in Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming directorial christened “Ikkis”. The actor says that he has always looked forward to the movies because the director has his own language of filmmaking.

Sikandar said, "I have always looked forward to a Sriram Raghavan film .. he has his own language of film making .. It's a unique perspective on a story, the way it unfolds is so gripping, and for me as an actor I’ve always wanted to be a part of his cinematic universe.”

In the film, Sikandar will portray the life of a dedicated army personnel, bringing to the screen the resilience, discipline, and heroism synonymous with the Indian armed forces. The actor has already begun preparation for the role.

“And then we have a visionary producer like Dinesh Vijan, the kind of films he’s backed and how he’s stood behind them with complete faith is just amazing. Both of them along with Poonam Vijan (Maddock Films) make a terrific team…”

He revealed the best thing about being in the profession of acting.

“The cool thing about being an actor is getting a chance to do things you normally would’nt get to do. You see and learn so many things that you wouldn’t otherwise experience. That’s exactly what’s happening on Ikkis…”

“The background of the armed forces, the war and especially the heroes we are playing is not just an honour but a privilege. I’m lucky to be a part of this film, and I hope I do well..”.

Apart from Sikandar, the film also stars Dharmendra, who was last seen in the Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-starrer "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya."

The upcoming war biographical drama also stars Agastya Nanda and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film tells the story of second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal's heroic sacrifice during the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

