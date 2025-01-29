Sikandar Kher Receives Prestigious ‘Governor’s Award of Excellence’ for Outstanding Contributions to Cinema

Acclaimed actor Sikandar Kher, is known for his remarkable performances in the film industry, has been honored with the prestigious 'Governor's Award of Excellence' in recognition of his contributions to cinema. The award was presented by the Hon’ble Governor of West Bengal, Shri C.V. Ananda Bose, during a grand ceremony at Raj Bhavan, Kolkata. This esteemed recognition celebrates Kher’s exceptional talent, dedication, and impactful journey in the world of films.

Reflecting on the honor, Sikandar Kher shared, "Receiving the 'Governor's Award of Excellence' is an incredible privilege. I am deeply grateful to the Hon’ble Governor of West Bengal, Shri C.V. Ananda Bose, for this recognition, which inspires me to continue exploring meaningful stories and pushing boundaries as an artist."

He further adds, "Cinema is not just a profession for me; it is a medium through which we connect, inspire, and evoke emotions. This award is a testament to the collective effort of all the incredible teams, directors, writers, and co-actors I’ve had the privilege to work with. I dedicate this honor to them, my family and to the audiences who have supported my journey. It motivates me to keep contributing to this beautiful art form."

The event also underscores the Hon’ble Governor's commitment to celebrating excellence and fostering creativity across various fields, particularly in the arts and culture. Sikandar Kher’s body of work has consistently showcased his versatility and depth as an actor, making him one of the most respected and admired figures in contemporary Indian cinema. This recognition not only celebrates his accomplishments but also serves as an inspiration for aspiring talents in the industry.