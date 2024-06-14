Sikandar Kher Returns To Hardcore Comedy With His Next
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 14, 2024 12:00 PM2024-06-14T12:00:37+5:302024-06-14T12:02:16+5:30
Sikandar Kher, better known for his wit and humor on social media, is set to display his comedic talent ...
Sikandar Kher, better known for his wit and humor on social media, is set to display his comedic talent in a new full-fledged comedy drama in a project helmed by . Having taken on more serious roles in recent years, Sikandar is excited to make his return to comedy after an 8-year break. The film is helmed by a debutant director and is currently set to go into production soon and will be shot in Mumbai.
Audiences last saw Sikandar in a comedic role in Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive, where he played surprising characters with prosthetic looks. This upcoming film offers Sikandar a chance to revisit his comedic roots and promises to bring a fresh, humorous dynamic to the big screen.
While the film’s specifics remain under wraps, further information about the cast and storyline will be revealed soon. Sikandar Kher’s fans can anticipate a unique and entertaining cinematic experience.
"I'm thrilled to be returning to the comedy genre after an 8-year gap, especially with such a talented team. Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive was a satirical comedy, and it's been a while since I've had the chance to explore my comedic side on film. This project is the perfect opportunity to do that. Comedy has always been a passion of mine, and I'm excited to bring this story to life in a way that will hopefully resonate with audiences and make them laugh. The comedic genre has a special place in my heart, and working on this film has reminded me of the joy and creative freedom it brings. I can't wait for everyone to see what we've been working on and to share more details about the project soon," said Sikandar Kher.