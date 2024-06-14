Sikandar Kher Returns To Hardcore Comedy With His Next 

Sikandar Kher, better known for his wit and humor on social media, is set to display his comedic talent in a new full-fledged comedy drama in a project helmed by . Having taken on more serious roles in recent years, Sikandar is excited to make his return to comedy after an 8-year break. The film is helmed by a debutant director and is currently set to go into production soon and will be shot in Mumbai.

Audiences last saw Sikandar in a comedic role in Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive, where he played surprising characters with prosthetic looks. This upcoming film offers Sikandar a chance to revisit his comedic roots and promises to bring a fresh, humorous dynamic to the big screen.

While the film’s specifics remain under wraps, further information about the cast and storyline will be revealed soon. Sikandar Kher’s fans can anticipate a unique and entertaining cinematic experience.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to the comedy genre after an 8-year gap, especially with such a talented team. Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive was a satirical comedy, and it’s been a while since I’ve had the chance to explore my comedic side on film. This project is the perfect opportunity to do that. Comedy has always been a passion of mine, and I’m excited to bring this story to life in a way that will hopefully resonate with audiences and make them laugh. The comedic genre has a special place in my heart, and working on this film has reminded me of the joy and creative freedom it brings. I can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve been working on and to share more details about the project soon,” said Sikandar Kher.