Sikandar Kher shares BTS pic with Sushmita from 'Aarya 3' sets

Mumbai, May 17 Actor Sikandar Kher, who left a mark with his delectable performance in 'Monica, O My Darling', is currently shooting for season 3 of his streaming show 'Aarya' in which he essays the role of Daulat.

The actor recently took to his Instagram to share a picture from the sets of the show in which he can be seen with the lead of the show - actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen, who essays the titular role in 'Aarya 3'.

He captioned the picture, "Daulat always there to serve you, protect and lean on walls. Aarya 3, Dugga Dugga and Thank you (sic)".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor