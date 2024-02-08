Sikandar Kher shares scary moment from 'Aarya Antim Vaar' sets

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 8 : Actor Sikandar Kher who will be seen in the final chapter of the third season of 'Aarya' has opened up about a scary moment from the sets of the crime thriller drama.

Kher who essays the character of Daulat in hit web series said, "Shooting for the climax of 'Aarya Antim Vaar' was fascinating. Ram was directing the climax, and we had built shamianas for the shoot. Ram is not only very considerate but also very sharp; the shamiana helped with the lighting and provided comfort for the actors in the scorching heat with everything open. We had a limited amount of time, and Ram aimed to wrap up a big chunk quickly while ensuring everyone's comfort."

He added, "I remember landing in Rajasthan with Ram Madhvani and Amita Madhvani. He received a call from the art director reporting that one of the shamianas had flown into the air, a very scary incident as anyone could get injured. There was this one day on location while rehearsing when, right in front of my eyes, a shamiana hammered down with iron flew into the air due to the strong wind. It was a crazy moment. When you watch the show, you'll eventually see that the shamianas were not used because it's too risky."

Recently, the makers unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the web series.

Taking to Instagram, streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar treated fans with the trailer video and captioned it, "Ek aakhri baar, Sherni karegi ek antim vaar. #HotstarSpecials #Aarya Season 3 - Antim Vaar - streaming from Feb 9th. #AaryaS3OnHotstar."

In the show, Sushmita Sen plays a tough woman, who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime. The first season was nominated for the 'Best Drama' series at the International Emmy Awards.

It is created and co-directed by the ace filmmaker Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhavni, Ram Madhvani, Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India.

'Aarya Antim Vaar' stars Sushmita Sen, Ila Arun, Sikandar Kher, Indraneil Sengupta, Vikas Kumar, Maya Sarao, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Shweta Pasricha, Viren Vazirani, Pratyaksh Panwar, Aarushi Bajaj, Bhupendra Jadawat and Vishwajeet Pradhan amongst others.

The makers will bring the final chapter on February 9.

