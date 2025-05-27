Sikandar On OTT: When and Where to Watch Salman Khan’s Action Thriller Film (Watch Promo)

Salman Khan , Rashmika Mandana action thriller film Skiandar was released on Eid, but did not go that well on Box office. Salman Khan received many negative comment on this film. But now it has been released on Netflix this Sunday (May 25). Makers released special promo to promote it on OTT, but after watching the film netizens said the only thing that is missing in the film is his acting.

The new promo has an action sequence, and netizens and fans of Salman are very impressed with it. Netflix shared, “Ab hoga dhamaka on every level Kyunki Netflix par aa gaya hai Sikandar. Watch Sikandar, out now on Netflix.”

The promo begins with Salman and assistant getting into lift while discussing about promotional video. Meanwhile few goons come and interrupts and then starts fighting with Salman. At the end Salman Khan announces that Sikandar is available on Netflix. Netizens criticized the movie "Kandar," starring Rashmika Mandanna, for poor acting and direction, with some finding the announcement more entertaining than the film itself. "Kandar" was a box office failure, earning Rs. 110.1 crore against a reported budget of Rs. 200 crore.

Ab hoga dhamaka on every level 👊💥 Kyunki Netflix par aa gaya hai Sikandar ❤️‍🔥

Watch Sikandar, out now on Netflix. #SikandarOnNetflixpic.twitter.com/Sdo61HaD8R — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 25, 2025

Talking about Salman Khan's upcoming project he is reportedly set to star in Apoorva Lakhia’s film based on the Galwan Valley conflict, with shooting scheduled to begin in July. Meanwhile, rumors suggest Bigg Boss 19 will air from July to January 2026, though there's no official confirmation. Reports of Khan replacing Amitabh Bachchan as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati have been debunked.