Sikandar OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Online

Salman Khan’s action drama Sikandar was released in theatres on March 30, 2025, during Eid. The film did not meet expectations at the box office. Directed by A. R. Murugadoss, known for Ghajini, Sikandar had a budget of 200 crore rupees. The film failed to recover this cost from theatre earnings. However, the producers have reportedly covered the losses through OTT, satellite and music rights.

According to reports, Sikandar has signed an OTT deal worth approximately Rs 85 crore. The film is expected to release on Netflix on May 25, 2025. However, no official announcement has been made by the makers yet.

The film stars Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna along with Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Jatin Sarna, Sanjay Kapoor, Nawab Shah and Anjini Dhawan in key roles. It remains to be seen how Sikandar performs on the OTT platform.

Following Sikandar, Salman Khan is preparing for another major project. He is reportedly set to star in a film based on the real-life Galwan Valley clash. The film will depict the life of Colonel Santosh Babu, who was martyred during the confrontation with Chinese troops in Ladakh. Salman is expected to begin shooting soon. The title of the film has not yet been revealed.