Sikki artist pays tribute to India’s Chandrayaan-3 in form of rakhi

Patna (Bihar) [India], August 29 : After the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3, Indians are celebrating this big achievement. Everyone trying to pay tribute to the Indian scientist for making India’s moon mission successful. Vijeta, a Sikki artist from Patna made a Chandrayaan rakhi to make her contribution in this moment.

As Raksha Bandhan is also around the corner, Vijeta, who makes handmade products from Sikki made a special Chandrayaan landing-inspired rakhi.

Speaking to ANI, Vijeta said “As India's spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 successfully made a soft landing on the moon, I wanted to pay tribute to our scientists with my work. I came up with the idea of Chandrayaan-3 Rakhi and worked on it for days. I just wanted to express my happiness about India’s moon mission in an artistic way.”

She shaped the Rakhi as Chandrayan and also made a lander.

To make this rakhi, it took days to come up with this artistic piece.

Not only that, she also made Bulldozer Rakhi inspired by Yogi Aditya Nath and the Uttar Pradesh government.

This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on the night of August 30 and the festival of Rakhi will not be celebrated the entire day or in the morning hours like previous years, but rather during the night hours.

Every year in India, the festival of Raksha Bandhan is observed to celebrate the unbreakable bond between brothers and sisters, which is commemorated by sisters who tie Rakhi to their sibling's wrist. Raksha Bandhan is observed on the full moon day, also known as Poornima Tithi, of the Shukla Paksha in Shravan Maas (Sawan month).

Every year, Raksha Bandhan is celebrated in the month of August. On this day, sisters, after tying Rakhi on their brothers wrists, apply tilak to their brothers foreheads and bless them for a prosperous and fulfilling life. In return, brothers promise to protect them from all harm and love them unconditionally. Also, brothers give gifts, sweets and money to their sisters to make them feel special and loved.

