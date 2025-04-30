Simbu releases hilarious trailer of Santhanam's 'Devil's Double Next Level'

Chennai, April 30 Actor Silambarasan on Wednesday released the hilarious trailer of director S Prem Anand’s much-awaited horror comedy ‘Devil's Double Next Level’, featuring actor Santhanam in the lead.

Taking to his timeline on X, Silambarasan aka Simbu wrote, "Big cheers to @iamsanthanam and the entire team on the grand trailer launch!Looks super fun and exciting — wishing you all a massive success!Can’t wait to catch it on the big screen!"

The film, which is the next instalment in the hugely successful Dhillukku Duddu (DD) franchise, is scheduled to hit screens worldwide on May 16 this year.

The trailer of the film starts with Selvaraghavan, who plays the devil in the film, inviting Santhanam, a film reviewer, to watch a special show of a film at a theatre he owns. Selvaraghavan says that if Santhanam comes, it will serve as a promotion for the film being screened.

Santhanam goes to the theatre that appears desolate. On entering its premises, he is teleported to the story of the film that is being screened.

Selvaraghavan laughs and tells him, "Review? How many films you would have made a mockery of? Let us now see you review the film while being a part of it."

Soon, the reviewer meets a number of characters in the film including Gautham Menon, who plays Raghavan an investigation officer, and Redin Kingsly and tries to tell them all that they are only acting in a film.

However, all characters have no recollection of who they are in the real world and believe that the characters they are portraying in the film is their true self.

The only person, who, apart from Santhanam, knows that they are all in a film is Motta Rajendran, who keeps cracking jokes at regular intervals.

Santhanam and Motta Rajendran realise that they are in a film that belongs to the horror genre and before long, they find out that they are in an island that is filled with dark and mysterious developments....

Produced by Niharika Entertainment and The Show People, on a huge budget, the film is being presented by actor Arya.

Director Prem Anand, while speaking about the film earlier, had said, "DD Returns was a huge success with great response from the audience from all walks of life. We worked on the script of its sequel for one year. From children to adults, everyone will laugh and enjoy this flick too."

Dipak Kumar Padhy has handled the cinematography of 'DD Next Level', and Ofro has scored its music. Bharath is in charge of editing and AR Mohan has handled the film’s art direction.

