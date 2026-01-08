Simbu tells Vijay: Setbacks have never stopped you!

Chennai, Jan 8 Actor Silambarasan, fondly referred to as Simbu by his fans, has now penned a post looking to motivate actor Vijay, saying that setbacks had never stopped him and that he had crossed bigger storms than this.

Simbu took to his social media handles to pen a post of support and motivation to actor Vijay, the release of whose eagerly awaited last film 'Jana Nayagan' has been postponed because of the Censor Board not having cleared the film for release.

Simbu, in his post, wrote, "Dear @actorvijay anna, Setbacks have never stopped you. You’ve crossed bigger storms than this. This too shall pass, real Thiruvizha begins on the day #Jananayagan releases."

Simbu is the latest star from the Tamil industry to express support to Vijay after the makers of his film 'Jana Nayagan' announced that they were postponing the film's release.

KVN Productions, while announcing their decision to postpone the release of Jana Nayagan, had in a statement, said,"It is with a heavy heart that we share this update with our valued stakeholders and audiences. The release of 'Jana Nayagan', eagerly awaited on January 9, has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances beyond our control."

The production house further said, "We deeply understand the anticipation, excitement, and emotions surrounding this film, and this decision has not been an easy one for any of us. The new release date will be announced at the earliest.Until then, we humbly request your patience and continued love. Your unwavering support is our greatest strength and means everything to the entire Jana Nayagan team."

Earlier in the day, actor Ravi Mohan too had penned a post expressing support for actor Vijay. Ravi Mohan, in his post on X, had said, "Heartbroken @actorvijay Anna... As a brother, I’m standing with you as one among the millions of brothers beside you. You don’t need a date. You are the opening. Whenever that date is.. Pongal only starts then. #istandwithvijayanna."

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor