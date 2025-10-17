Simbu's delightful performance makes promo of Vetrimaaran's 'Arasan' pack a punch!

Chennai, Oct 17 Actor Silambarasan, who plays the lead in director Vetrimaaran's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Arasan', on Friday shared the link to the promo of the film on his social media timelines, much to the delight of fans and filmbuffs.

It may be recalled that the promo of the film was released in theatres, a day earlier.

Taking to his X timeline, Silambarasan, who is fondly called Simbu by his fans, wrote, "Presenting the promo of #Arasan to you all :) #ARASANPromo #VetriMaaran @anirudhofficial @theVcreations #VCreations47."

The promo of the film begins on a light note with director Nelson making an appearance in it. Simbu tells director Nelson that what he is about to tell him is all true. The killers, the victims, the names and places are all real. But then, he urges Nelson not to show it as it is and put a disclaimer in his film. "I'm saying this only because most of the cases about which I am going to tell you are still under trial," he says and adds that if what he says comes out, not only "innocents" like him but several lawyers, politicians, police officers and even judges will be in trouble.

Even as Simbu says this, the makers of 'Arasan' put out a disclaimer. "If you put out a disclaimer, even if the incidents shown in the film are true, no one can question you," he tells a now nervous Nelson. He then says it is his case that is coming up for hearing next and that he will return and explain in detail.

He goes into the court and on his way to the court room, he is coached by his lawyer. Once he takes the stand, the judge tells him that the police have charged him with committing three murders in one night and asks him if he pleads guilty. To this, Simbu replies that he has nothing to do with the murders. However, the scenes shown next show that he is the one who has hacked the victims to death...

The promo makes it clear that this will be an untold story from the world of 'Vada Chennai'.

The promo has triggered great excitement, not just among fans but also even among those working on the film. In fact, actor Simbu on Wednesday had asked his fans to watch the promo of the film in theatres, saying it would be "worth it".

Taking to his X timeline, Simbu had said, "My Dear bloods! Just watched #Vetrimaaran sir’s #ARASANPromo theatrical version with MUSIC. Na solren, Time kedacha theatre la pathudunga. (I'm telling you, if you get the time, watch it in a theatre.) Don’t miss the Theatrical experience. Worth it!"

The film has triggered huge excitement ever since it was announced. It may be recalled that it was only recently that the makers announced the title of the film as 'Arasan'.

The title announcement by the makers put to rest rumours about the film being shelved.

It may be recalled that IANS had reported earlier that the film was definitely on and that contrary to speculation, the film had not been shelved. The title announcement came on the heels of some news reports that had claimed that the film had been shelved because of financial trouble.

The rumours began doing the rounds after there were alleged financial hurdles and external pressure to drop the project. However, sources had told IANS that the film's shooting would definitely happen and that Silambarasan TR had opted for a profit-sharing model instead of upfront remuneration.

Vetrimaran's film with Simbu will also feature Andrea Jeremiah, Samuthirakani, and Kishore in key roles.

It may be recalled that director Vetrimaran had recently put an end to all the speculation surrounding the second part of his eagerly-awaited film 'Vada Chennai'. Vetri Maran had said that his next film would feature Simbu in the lead but that this would not be Vada Chennai 2 as was being speculated in some sections of the media. He made it clear that however, the story of this film would be set in the world of 'Vada Chennai'.

