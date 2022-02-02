Simon Cowell to hospitalised after bike crash

Simon Cowell was reportedly rushed to hospital following another e-bike crash.The X Factor star was admitted to hospital with suspected concussion and a broken arm after the crash in West London, according to reports, which came just 18 months after his crash in Los Angeles.‘He was pedalling along, with his electric motor on, when the wheels suddenly went from under him after hitting a wet patch.’Simon has reportedly said he’s not ditching his bike, despite the two crashes.

The music mogul broke his back in the previous accident in Los Angeles, but later insisted he wouldn’t change anything about it. Speaking to ex Terri Seymour on ExtraTV, Simon said: ‘My most creative time is now when I cycle, because I cycle even though it’s an e-bike. I still got to pedal and I do about ten miles a day, even though I had an accident on one.‘That was more an electric motorbike, these are called pedal-assist bikes and they’re brilliant.’He also didn’t lack confidence when it came to riding a bike for the first time again.‘That expression “get back on your bike,” with me, it was literal. I feel better than I did because I exercise so much more,’ Simon confessed.