Simone Ashley, Austin Stowell's 'This Tempting Madness' set to make world premiere at IFFI 2025

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 19 : 'Bridgerton' fame Simone Ashley, 'NCIS: Origins' star Austin Stowell, and 'Life of Pi' actor Suraj Sharma starrer psychological thriller 'This Tempting Madness' will premiere at the upcoming International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

The film will make its world premiere at the festival with a Gala screening on November 27 in Goa.

Inspired by an astonishing true story, the American feature, directed by Jennifer E. Montgomery, has generated early buzz for its gripping narrative and standout cast, led by Simone Ashley, Austin Stowell, Suraj Sharma, and Zenobia Shroff, among others.

The festival sees the film positioned as one of its most anticipated premieres, marking it a key title to watch.

Centred on a woman haunted by the man she loves and memories she can't trust, the film follows Mia (Ashley), who awakens from a coma after a near-fatal fall to find her past shattered, her husband missing, and her family's quiet vigilance hinting that the danger she fears may not be entirely behind her.

Ashley delivers what early festival viewers are calling her most demanding and layered performance to date. The film, produced by Smoke Jumper Films, marks the feature directorial debut of Jennifer E. Montgomery.

Drawing from a deeply personal experience, Montgomery notes: "The film grew out of a close friend's devastating ordeal. Her unimaginable story is impossible to shake and demanded a cinematic life. This Tempting Madness speaks to the fragility of memory and the terror of losing trust in yourself. To debut the film at IFFI, in front of an audience that appreciates bold, global storytelling, is an incredible privilege. The team and I look forward to presenting our film to IFFI audiences."

Sharma, who will attend the Gala premiere, added: "IFFI has a remarkable energy, and the audiences here are deeply engaged with cinema. The last time I was at the festival was for Life of Pi, and it was unforgettable. I can't wait to see how audiences respond to this film."

With its psychological intensity, star-driven cast, and real-life roots, This Tempting Madness is expected to draw a full house, marking the beginning of what many anticipate will be a strong festival run for the film.

Scheduled to take place from November 20 to 28, IFFI 2025 will feature over 240 films from 81 countries. This year's IFFI will include 13 world premieres, four international premieres, and 46 Asian premieres. Organisers said they received a record 2,314 film submissions from 127 countries.

The festival will conclude with a special ceremony honouring Rajinikanth's remarkable 50-year journey in Indian cinema.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor