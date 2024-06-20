Simone Biles shares personal journey to Olympics in Netflix documentary

Washington [US], June 20 : In anticipation of the 2024 Paris Olympics, Netflix is set to premiere 'Simone Biles Rising,' a gripping four-part documentary series that chronicles the journey of acclaimed gymnast Simone Biles.

Scheduled to debut on July 17, the series promises an intimate portrayal of Biles' resilience and determination following her impactful decision to step back from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The trailer for 'Simone Biles Rising' opens with Biles reflecting on her intuitive sense about significant life choices, particularly her experience leading up to the Tokyo Games.

"I've always had really good intuition about things," she shares, hinting at the challenges she faced during that period.

The documentary encapsulates one of the most powerful comebacks in sporting history as it navigates Biles' decision to prioritize mental health over competition in 2020.

The footage captures pivotal moments of Biles grappling with mental blocks and ultimately choosing to take a break. It then follows her inspiring return to the gym with her sights set on competing at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

"I wanted to quit like 500,000 times, and I would have if it weren't for my people," Biles reveals in the trailer, showcasing the unwavering support of her inner circle, including fellow gymnast Aly Raisman and her husband, former NFL player Jonathan Owens, whom she married in 2023.

Reflecting on her journey, Biles acknowledges the challenges but remains steadfast in her determination to script her own narrative.

"I knew it would be a long journey, but to me, it wasn't done," she affirms, underscoring her resilience and commitment to excellence.

The series not only highlights Biles' athletic prowess but also delves into her personal growth and the broader significance of mental health in high-pressure sports.

"She's the greatest in the world, but she's also human," remarks an offscreen voice in recognition of Biles' dual roles as a celebrated athlete and a person navigating challenges.

"I feel very grateful I get to write my own ending," Biles concludes, encapsulating the essence of her journey towards empowerment and self-determination.

'Simone Biles Rising' promises viewers an emotional and empowering narrative, offering a deeper understanding of Biles' journey as she prepares to make her mark at the upcoming Paris Olympics.

