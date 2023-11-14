"Simple walk with my best bud": Ajay Devgn extends Children's Day greetings to son Yug

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14 : Actor Ajay Devgn, on Tuesday, dropped a sweet Children's Day wish for his son Yug.

Ajay shared a picture on Instagram and wrote, "No big parade, just a simple walk with my best bud. Happy Children's Day, champ."

In the picture, the 'Drishyam' actor can be seen walking with his 'best bud' Yug.

As soon as Ajay posted an adorable moment with Yug, netizens bombarded the comment section with heart emojis and heartfelt comments.

A fan wrote, "Walking on dad's path by matching his legendary footsteps".

Children's Day is celebrated on November 14 every year as a mark of respect to the first Prime Minister of independent India, Jawaharlal Nehru. Pandit Nehru was fondly called 'Chacha Nehru' and was known for emphasising the importance of giving love and affection to children. After his death, it was unanimously decided to celebrate his birthday as 'Bal Diwas' or Children's Day in India. Nehru was born on November 14, 1889, in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. He breathed his last on May 27, 1964.

Meanwhile, Ajay is gearing up for 'Singham Again'. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

'Singham Again' is the third installment of the super-hit franchise and the film is all set to hit theatres on the occasion of Independence Day 2024.

It will face a big clash with Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2'.

