"Simply superb bhaiyu": Amitabh Bachchan revisits Abhishek's performance in 'Manmarziyaan'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 : Abhishek Bachchan's performance in the film 'Manmarziyaan', which is about to complete 5 years in September, still leaves his father and megastar Amitabh Bachchan impressed.

Taking to X, Big B re-posted a clip of his son from the 'Manmarziyaan' and lauded Abhishek's performance as Robbie.

https://twitter.com/SrBachchan/status/1786314556651810832

Sharing the clip, he wrote, "your performance simply superb Bhaiyu !! and what a film .. extraordinary !!!"

Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, 'Manmarziyaan' stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles.

Set against the backdrop of Amritsar, 'Manmarziyaan' revolves around Rumi (Taapsee Pannu) and Vicky (Vicky), two madly-in-love individuals who can't keep their hands off each other. When one fine day, Rumi's family catches them in action, the pressure for marriage builds up. But Vicky isn't keen on marriage, and in a bid to find a more responsible partner, Rumi decides to marry Robbie (Abhishek Bachchan) a London-returned banker.

The film was released on September 14, 2018.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh will be seen in 'Kalki 2898 AD'.

Recently, makers announced the new release date.

The sci-fi flick, which was supposed to be out in May 2024, will now hit the theatres on June 27.

The film is touted to be a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future. Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani are also a part of the 'Kalki' world.

'Kalki 2898 AD' is directed by Nag Ashwin.

Abhishek, on the other hand, was last seen in R Balki's 2023 film "Ghoomer," playing the role of a disgraced cricketer who transitions into a coach.

He is now gearing up for his next project with Shoojit Sircar.

Johnny Lever, Ahilya Bamroo, and Jayant Kriplani are also part of the film.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor