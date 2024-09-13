Simran Budharup shares chilling experience at Lalbaughcha Raja: Because of God there are bhakts

Mumbai, Sep 13 Actress Simran Budharup of “Kumkum Bhagya” fame has recalled her horrific experience at Lalbaughcha Raja, where she went with her mother. She said the female bouncer claimed that her “mother is not special” and added that it is because of God there are bhakts.

Recalling the unsavoury moment, Simran told IANS: “I went with my mother, my co-actor and his family to lalbaugh. So we went through a person who could take us for the darshan and my friend Mohit was left behind because of which he went to see him. Meanwhile, because the rush was so much everyone was pushing us ahead we went and stood on the stage for the darshan.”

She said that the people there did not know that “we are actors and hence all of it happened.”

“My mother had taken out her phone to click my pictures by then my turn hadn’t come. When my turn came I had just bowed down and they pushed me like they push everyone else and around that time a male sevak snatched the phone from my mother’s hands she tried to retrieve it back and that is when he pushed her and I saw this and I went to him and I told him ‘you cannot behave like this with my mother’.”

Simran then added that all bouncers came and said he is a senior citizen to which she retaliated saying that he could not behave like this.

“So, these female bouncers came and they just pushed me out and till that time I got really furious so I started recording it and the female bouncer tried snatching my phone as well and she said that ‘your mother is no special’ so all of this was happening out there and this was the experience.”

Simran said that she is not afraid of the crowd as she was not born with a silver spoon and has even stood for hours for a darshan.

“But still misbehavior is something I will not take,” added the actress.

She understands the why treatment given to celebrities.

“But we also want peaceful intervention and get a little time to pray… People have come from so far away and are standing for hours and hours, maybe days also… At least give them some time. It is not even a seconds time they are giving. They are just throwing people. Ek baar ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ bolne toh do.”

Respect is important, she said.

“Bhagwaan ke pass bhakt hai… Aur bhagwaan se hi bhakt chalte hai… If they stop believing in god. How will it work? I believe a lot in God but that does not mean that people do anything. Just because you have the power or authority to be there it doesn’t mean you can do anything.”

The chilling experience will not stop Simran to visit Lalbaughcha Raja in the future.

“I would want to see my god. Everyone has the right over their gods. I will not stop going. But I will only want one thing from god that next time I want darshan in VVIP because it will make me reach that position. Otherwise there is no way to reach you (God).”

She urges the Lalbaughcha Raja committee members to have a better system.

“This is not the first time you are arranging this event… It has been years and now that people believe in you so much you should have a different system – a ticket or token system. Clearly, this is not working. If people come there for peace and positivity and aesai mann se jaa raha hai… it’s not right,” she said.

