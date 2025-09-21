Simran Jat Talks About Collaborating With Guru Randhawa on Tere Te and Perfect Songs, Recalls Meeting Him in 2018

Guru Randhawa is ruling 2025 with a series of back-to-back hits! Recently, he teamed up with Simran Jat for Perfect song from Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. As the track is making its way up to the charts, Simran recalled her experience of working with Guru in 2018 on Tere Te and reuniting with him on Perfect track.

Sharing an exciting BTS video, Simran penned, “POV: You start as an assistant choreographer… and end up dancing in a Dharma music video 7 years later 😭🔥 2018: I met @gururandhawa for the first time while assisting on Tere Te. I was behind the scenes, dreaming of being in front of the camera someday.”

She further revealed how Varun Dhawan’s comment on social media opened doors for this collaboration. “2025: That “someday” said, “Hi, I’m now.” 🫠🎬 One reel. One tag. One comment from @varundvn saying “Guru, cast her!” …AND THE NEXT CALL I GET is from @yasshkadamm telling me I’m officially on board for #PERFECT alongside Varun, Janhvi & Guru 😭🙌 Mind = blown. Schedules = flipped. Bags = packed,” she added, and further talked about living her “absolute Bollywood fantasy.”

Meanwhile, Guru Randhawa is serving a series of hits in 2025, with ‘Perfect’ adding to his list. The song carries infectious beats, rhythmic lyrics by Guru Randhawa, Gill Machhrai, and Rony Ajnali, and energetic choreography by Yassh Kadamm - all with Simran Jat’s electrifying energy. In addition to this, ‘Perfect’ also boasts a message of body positivity, setting straight that real talent does not focus on colour, looks or waist size.

With the latest success of Qatal, Sirra, Azul, The Po Po Song and more, it’d be safe to say that 2025 is Guru Randhawa’s year, and he is owning it! He is transforming the music scene in Bollywood by serving back-to-back chartbusters and viral hooksteps, all while offering a generous space to fresh talents as well!