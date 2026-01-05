Simu Liu pitches Melissa Barrera to be the next Wonder Woman

Los Angeles, Jan 5 Hollywood actor Simu Liu seems to be in pursuit of some radical changes in the DCU, as he has pitched Melissa Barrera to be the next Wonder Woman.

In June of 2025, DC Studios boss James Gunn confirmed there was a new Wonder Woman movie “being written right now”, reports ‘Variety’.

The film comes in addition to an upcoming HBO series about Wonder Woman’s homeland of Themyscira, which Gunn explained is “slow-moving, but it’s moving”.

Simu Liu called the actress’ dedication to stunt training “Wonder Woman-esque”. The actor told JoBlo, “She really pushes herself. I don’t know who might be listening to this interview, James Gunn or anybody else out there. But I think she really pushes herself. There were a couple of moments during stunt training where I was like, ‘That’s Wonder Woman-esque.’ I’m just throwing it out there”.

As per ‘Variety’, the ‘Supergirl’ screenwriter Ana Nogueira was tapped to write the script for the new Wonder Woman movie back in July 2025.

She is also writing a live-action ‘Teen Titans’ for DC. Gunn told Extra that ‘Hit Man’ star Adria Arjona was among the actresses he could see playing the DC icon.

James said, “I follow Adria on Instagram, but everybody came out (and thought), ‘He just followed her, that means she’s Wonder Woman’. She’d be a great Wonder Woman, by the way”.

Gal Gadot was the first to bring Wonder Woman to the big screen in the modern era. She played the role in ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’, ‘Wonder Woman’, ‘Justice League’ and ‘Wonder Woman 1984’. She also has two uncredited appearances as super heroine in ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ and ‘The Flash’.

