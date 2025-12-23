Simu Liu says Hollywood is harder for people who are not white

Los Angeles, Dec 23 Hollywood actor Simu Liu is of the opinion that finding Hollywood success is a "lot harder" for people, who aren’t white.

‘The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ actor feels he still faces an "uphill battle" with his career and lamented the type of roles he has been offered in the years since he found fame in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Asked what he wished he'd known before ‘Shang-Chi’, he told The Hollywood Reporter, "That it’s a marathon and that and success is defined by longevity more than just the bigness of a single moment. And then with the caveat that it’s gonna be a lot harder for you than if you were white. "Maybe that’s a controversial thing to say or a hot take. But I’ve watched a lot of actors’ careers over the past few years since I’ve had my moments”.

He further mentioned, "Seeing firsthand just why a system is made and why a system helps a certain type of actor that, once they get their moment, it becomes infinitely easier for them to get their next and then their next. That has not been the case for me at all. I still very much feel like I have an uphill battle every single day. The things that come across my desk, I don’t know if this is the best stuff for me. I wish it were better”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the 36-year-old star admitted he was "a little surprised" not to be offered any leading roles following the success of Shang-Chi.

Asked about the parts he was getting offered, he said, "Tiny, tiny budget (projects), playing third or fourth lead. Maybe a villain. But never the main character, never the proxy for the audience. Only somebody who gets to be a piece of it. And a substantial piece, don’t get me wrong. I’m not ungrateful. "But once Shang-Chi came out and had the moment that it did, I was a little surprised by how few number one roles came across my desk. Whereas, if it had happened to somebody else, a different actor who looked differently, I think those offers would’ve come a lot quicker and more abundantly”.

Simu thinks there are a lot of directors he admires who would "never" hire him and he can understand why Asian actors also opt to produce, write or direct to ensure the material they want is there.

