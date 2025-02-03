Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya Supports Friend Udit Narayan Over Viral Kiss Incident, Shares Personal Experience

Veteran Singer Udit Narayan is currently in news for all wrong reason after his video of kissing female fan went viral on social media. Popular singer who is known for his soulful voice from decades is getting heavily criticized. He has also defended himself by explaining this. Many have expressed surprise at his response that he is clear-minded. Now his friend Abhijeet Bhattacharya has reacted to this incident and came in his support.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya said in an interview given to News 18 Shosha, "Udit is a superstar singer. Such incidents often happen to us singers. If we are not given proper security, if there are no bouncers around, people can even tear our clothes. This has happened to me."

Also Read: 'We Are Decent People': Udit Narayan Reacts As Video of Him Kissing a Woman at Live Concert Goes Viral

He further said, "I was new in the industry and went to a concert in South Africa. Three or four girls kissed me on the cheek. At that time, the queen of songs, Lata Mangeshkar, was also present at that event. I could not go on stage because I could see the lipstick marks on my cheeks. Now it is Udit Narayan. Young girls followed him. He did not invite anyone. I am sure that when Udit Narayan performs, his wife is also there. Let him enjoy his success. Udit is a romantic singer. He is a big player, and I am clumsy. No one should try to mess with him."