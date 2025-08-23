Singer-actress Hayes Warner join Ryan Murphy's thriller 'The Shards'

Washington, DC [US], August 23 : Singer-actress Hayes Warner has been confirmed as a series regular in Ryan Murphy's upcoming FX drama 'The Shards,' according to reports, reported Deadline.

According to the publication, the series is based on Bret Easton Ellis' thriller novel of the same name, which was first released as a serialised audiobook before being published in 2023.

Set in Los Angeles in 1981, the story follows a 17-year-old version of Ellis during his senior year at an elite prep school. The arrival of a mysterious new student, Robert Mallory, disrupts his life, while a serial killer known as The Trawler begins to haunt the city.

Warner will play Debbie Shaffer, a wealthy prep school student with influence and connections. She joins an ensemble cast that includes Kaia Gerber, Igby Rigney, Homer Gere, and Graham Campbell.

Deadline earlier reported that the project was in development at FX back in May. Max Winkler is set to direct, with Murphy, Ellis, and Winkler executive producing alongside Nick Hall, Kathleen McCaffrey, and Brian Young.

Bret Easton Ellis, best known for Less Than Zero and American Psycho, is adapting his own book for television. The FX series marks a fresh attempt after a previous version at HBO did not move forward.

According to the publication, born and raised in New York City, Hayes Warner is a graduate of Northwestern University's musical theatre program. She was recently named one of People's Emerging Artists to Watch and has written music for Disney, Netflix, Nickelodeon, Paramount, and Fox in addition to her solo career.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor