Singer Armaan Malik issues clarification against people confusing him 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' contestant

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 : Singer Armaan Malik on Monday dropped a clarification note for those who had been associating him with a contestant from Big Boss OTT Season 3.

He expressed frustration over the fact that he is being tagged constantly in posts regarding the Bigg Boss contestant Armaan, who has been in the news for allegedly slapping social media influencer Vishal in 'Bigg Boss Ott 3' house.

He wrote, "Hi everyone, I've been trying to overlook an issue for a while now, but it seems to be getting out of hand at this point and I have to address it. A YouTube creator, earlier known as Sandeep, later changed his name to Armaan Malik and is currently on Bigg Boss OTT Season 3. This is causing a lot of confusion, with many people mistakenly tagging me and assuming we are the same person."

Armaan added,"I want to be very clear: I have NO connection to this individual and do not endorse him or his lifestyle in any way. This situation is hampering my reputation and is turning out to be misleading to so many people who have supported me over the years. While I can't stop someone from changing their name and taking up the same as mine, I do request my own community to help me overcome this. Please stop tagging me in posts about anything related to him. Thank you for your understanding and support."

Earlier in the day, Kushal Tandon, a contestant in the seventh season of the original 'Bigg Boss' show hosted by superstar Salman Khan, slammed the makers for not taking action against 'BB OTT 3' contestant Malik.

Taking to X, Kushal, who was thrown out of the Big Boss 7 house for getting physically violent wrote, "This is so weird , Bigg Boss OTT is goin to dogs already. But seriously makers a slap is allowed ? And you are now allowed to call some one sunder if she is married? Ye kaunsa jurm hain boss (what crime is this)?"

The TV actor said, "That a**h*** who slapped should be out or else, every one should slap everyone."The "slapping' incident took place during the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of the 'Big Boss OTT'-3, where Armaan's first wife, Payal Malik, who recently got evicted from the show made a surprise appearance.

An argument stemmed from Vishal Pandey's comments about Armaan Malik's second wife, Kritika Malik. In an earlier episode, Vishal had expressed his admiration for Kritika, stating, "Kritika bhaabi mujhe bohut acchi lagti hai (I like Kritika a lot)."

During her visit to the show, Payal confronted Vishal about his remarks, "You're talking about a mother and a wife, and you need to respect that. What you said about Kritika is wrong." Host Anil Kapoor also touched upon Vishal's comments.

Vishal however, maintained that his remarks were not meant to offend. To this Payal asked why the social media influencer "whispered his feelings" to another contestant instead of addressing Kritika directly.

Following Payal's departure from the house, Armaan confronted Vishal once again, leading to a heated exchange of words. Vishal sought validation from another contestant, Lovekesh Kataria, who confirmed Vishal's earlier remarks, which further escalated tensions, culminating in a physical fight between Armaan and Vishal.

Producer Sandiip Sikcand also took to Instagram to post, "Physical violence is NEVER a 'special case'! Just because you don't want to lose a contestant because of the 'content', you find different reasons, each season, to justify violence !! Every person who uses violence has his own 'justified' reason & here we have so called reputed people justifying that !! Not cool at all !! This show, once upon a time, had a voice that said - VIOLENCE WILL NOT BE TOLERATED, today however it comes with a tag that says - conditions apply !! And yes, when did BIGG BOSS become so weak that he needs contestants to tell him what to do !!! DISGUSTING !!! Shame on you!!"

