Singer Biswadeep Mukherjee Crowned Global ‘World Cup of Cultural Olympiad 2025’ Champion with Gold Medal Performance in Thailand

In a milestone achievement that propels his artistic journey to international prominence, acclaimed singer Biswadeep Mukherjee has won the prestigious World Cup of Cultural Olympiad Winners 2025, securing the Gold Medal in the Solo Singing (Open Category) at the grand finale held in Pattaya, Thailand.

The global championship was organised by the ABSS Global Council of Art and Culture, the official partner of UNESCO. Biswadeep impressed the international jury with a soul-stirring performance of the ghazal “Mili Ho Roohein,” composed by his revered Guruji, Dr. Ritu Johri.

This international honour follows Biswadeep’s remarkable achievements on both national and global platforms. He qualified for the 2025 World Cup after earning the International Gold Star Award and a Gold Medal at the Cultural Olympiad 2024 in Abu Dhabi, UAE, along with winning the National-level championship held in Pune, Maharashtra, that same year.

The award ceremony in Pattaya brought together distinguished dignitaries, renowned artists, diplomats, and cultural ambassadors from across the world. The International Gold Star Award, regarded as one of the most respected recognitions in the global arts community, is presented to performers who achieve top positions at both national and international levels while demonstrating exceptional artistic excellence, creativity, and cultural influence.

By securing the World Cup Title, Gold Star Award, and multiple Gold Medals in consecutive years, Biswadeep Mukherjee has joined a distinguished league of artists celebrated for transcending cultural boundaries through their craft and inspiring audiences worldwide.