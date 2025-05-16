Singer Chris Brown denied bail after U.K arrest on assault charge

Manchester [UK], May 16 : Grammy-winning singer Chris Brown has been ordered to remain in custody by a British court over allegations that he attacked a music producer with a bottle in a London nightclub in 2023, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Brown, 36, appeared in Manchester Magistrates' Court on Friday to face "one count of causing grievous bodily harm," according to the publication.

Judge Joanne Hirst refused to grant bail, calling the case "extremely serious."

Brown will remain in custody until his next court hearing, scheduled for June 13 at Southwark Crown Court in London. The date coincides with the third show of Brown's world tour, set to take place in Frankfurt, Germany, raising questions about his participation in the tour.

According to prosecutor Hannah Nicholls, "Brown was on tour in the U.K. in February 2023 when he launched an unprovoked attack on producer Abe Diaw, striking him several times with a bottle at the Tape nightclub in the swanky Mayfair neighborhood in London. Brown then chased Diaw and punched and kicked him in an attack caught on surveillance camera in front of a club full of people."

Brown, who was arrested early Thursday at the Lowry Hotel in Manchester, appeared in court wearing sweatpants and a black T-shirt. Defense lawyer Grace Forbes argued for his release, saying he was not a flight risk.

The case will move forward at Southwark Crown Court, where Brown is expected to enter a plea to the charge.

His team has not yet released a statement regarding the incident.

Brown, aka Breezy, rose to fame in 2005 and has become a popular figure in R&B. He has won two Grammys, including one earlier this year for his album 11:11 (Deluxe). His European tour is scheduled to begin on June 8 in Amsterdam, with Jhene Aiko, Summer Walker, and Bryson Tiller also part of the lineup.

