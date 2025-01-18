Singer Darshan Raval ties the knot with "best friend" Dharal Surelia

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 : Singer Darshan Raval has married his long-time girlfriend and "best friend", Dharal Surelia, in an intimate ceremony.

The singer, on Saturday evening, took to his Instagram to post a series of pictures from the wedding along with a caption that read, "My best friend forever."

In the pictures, Darshan can be seen wearing an ivory sherwani, while Dharal looks elegant in a classic red lehenga. The couple's happiness is evident as they smile together in the photos.

Check out pics

https://www.instagram.com/p/DE-JMq8tZGE/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Fans quickly filled the comment section with congratulatory messages, expressing their excitement and best wishes for the newlyweds.

"What a beautiful," wrote one fan.

"Match made in heaven," wrote another.

Darshan Raval gained popularity as a contestant on the first season of India's Raw Star in 2014. Although the singer was the runner-up, the show launched his career as a Bollywood playback singer.

He has sung some of the popular bollywood hits including "Chogada" from Loveyatri, "Kabhi Tumhe" from Shershaah, and "Dhindora Baje Re" from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Dharal Surelia, according to her Instagram bio, has a background in architecture and design.

