Singer Edava Basheer collapses on stage, dies during live concert

Veteran singer Edava Basheer died on Saturday. He was 78.Edava Basheer was performing at the venue of the golden jubilee celebrations of the Blue Diamond Orchestra and the singer was crooning the popular Hindi song of KJ Yesudas ‘Maane Ho Tum’ when he suddenly felt chest pain resulting in him collapsing on the stage in front of the live audience.

Though he was immediately taken to a nearby hospital his life could not be saved. Born at Edava in Thiruvananthapuram, Basheer had sung a number of movie songs but was better known for his stage performances. He completed his Ganabooshanam (academic degree in music) from Swathi Thirunal Music Academy. In 1972, he formed Kollam Sangeethalaya Ganamela troupe.He was also a professional singer when he formed the music troupe and he was a popular singer for Ragha Bhavan and Blue Diamonds music troupes for a long time.

