Singer JJ Vyck, Mahesh Kukreja praised by PM Modi for their song 'Ayodhya Mein Jaykara Gunje'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8 : Singer JJ Vyck (Vikas) is happy as his devotional song 'Ayodhya Mein Jaykara Gunje' received praise from none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the Pran Pratistha of the Ram temple on January 22.

Taking to his official handle on X, PM Modi shared JJ Vyck's song on Monday and wrote, "Today, along with Ayodhya, auspicious songs are being sung everywhere in the country to welcome Lord Shri Ram. On this auspicious occasion, you must also listen to the Ram Bhajan of Vikas ji and Mahesh Kukreja ji, filled with devotion to Ram Lala. #ShriRamBhajan."

https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1744202790501798137

Speaking with ANI, the singer, composer and writer of the song, JJ Vyck expressed happiness on receiving praise from PM Modi for 'Ayodhya Mein Jaykara Gunje.'

He said, "I can't express my happiness in words; Mahesh Kukreja, founder of B Live Music, is like my elder brother. He only gives ideas about the song. We provided the material. But even after writing, there are many things, like marketing and visualisation, that is the work of a whole team. Whatever happened with me and our team today, we are happy; it felt good. We had nothing else to offer or contribute to the Ram Temple, so we dedicated a song"

He added, "In the past few days, he shared six songs by different artistes in six days. The songs he has shared are big names and these songs have been in the industry for many years. What happened to us is that we released the song a day before and this happened to us the next day. Getting appreciation and support for our work from the PM of the country has become historic for us. We should never forget this thing in life, no matter how much progress we make.

Mahesh Kukreja, the founder of B Live Music, the banner under which the song is made, said, "I would like to thank PM Modi who helped us take this song to the youth and we are very happy that when we woke up this morning, we saw the tweet, we never thought that it would happen. I would like to thank the entire PMO team and those who have written and sung the song."

He added, "When I met Vikas, he used to sing Punjabi songs. I saw that he writes and composes the tunes of devotional songs well. So I told him to focus on devotional songs only and three months ago I started the devotional channel. As Western music is trending a lot, in the future, we also want to bring as many devotional songs as possible by combining them with Western music."

Meanwhile, the preparations are underway for the Pran Pratishtha event, which is expected to draw dignitaries and ordinary people from all walks of life.

Prime Minister Modi will preside over the 'Pran Pratishtha' or the ceremonial installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple. The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the shrine at noon on January 22.

The birthplace of Lord Ram, Ayodhya holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people.

The trust has also invited 4,000 saints for the ceremony.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the Pran Pratishtha event of Ram Lalla. From January 14 to 22, Ayodhya will mark Amrit Mahautsav.

A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees who are expected to arrive in the temple town for the grand event.

