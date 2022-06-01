Singer KK passes away at 53 in Kolkata due to sudden cardiac arrest

Singer KK died hours after a concert in Kolkata today. His official Instagram page has visuals of a concert in a Kolkata auditorium held some 10 hours ago.The 53-year-old singer reportedly fell down the stairs at the hotel where he was staying after the concert in Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha auditorium. Doctor at CMRI hospital said the singer was brought dead.

He has recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, Assamese and Gujarati languages films.He was regarded as one of the most versatile singers of his generation. KK has been greatly influenced by the singer Kishore Kumar and music director R. D. Burman. Michael Jackson, Billy Joel, Bryan Adams, Led Zeppelin are also favourite international singers and bands of KK. KK has stated that it is not important for a singer's face to be prominently seen – saying he believes the important thing is that "a singer must be heard."[12] KK has never undergone any formal training in music.

