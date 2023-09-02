Singer Kunal Ganjawala shares his experience of collaborating with Mehboob for ‘Naina Chhalke’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2 : Singer Kunal Ganjawala, who is best known for his hits like ‘Bheegey Honth Tere’, ‘Oh Hum Dum’, ‘Mashallah’, ‘Salaam Namaste’, to name a few chartbusters, is collaborating with the renowned lyricist Mehboob and music composer Ishwar Kumar for a new single titled ‘Naina Chhalke’.

This track was penned by Mehboob and sung by Kunal Ganjawala. While talking about the song, Kunal said, “This beautiful song ‘Naina Chhalke’ is a one-of-a-kind melody which is very melodic and full of emotions and Mehboob has written this in Purbi(kind of western Bhojpuri), so that makes it very special and rare. It required me to dig deep within to interpret this song.”

When asked about the changes in the landscape of Indie music and do musicians today have more liberty or creative flexibility compared to how it was earlier, he replied, “The landscape of indie music has definitely broadened today and many more artists have access to expressing themselves today than what was available say 20 years ago or before. Today artists definitely have much more liberty to express themselves.”

Coming back to the track and while speaking about its sound quality, he said, “The sounds and textures used for ‘Naina Chhalke’ are appropriate to the genre of the song and the composer Ishwar has done complete justice to his magical composition which I fell in love with as soon as I heard it and as always Mehboob classy lyrics which are so beautifully nestled into the composition.”

The song is all set to be released on September 6 on the Big Ivo Music YouTube channel. The music video for ‘Naina Chhalke’ is being produced by Mehboob's new production house.

