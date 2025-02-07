Singer Malini Awasthi visits Maha Kumbh Mela

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 7 : Veteran folk singer Malini Awasthi arrived in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, to take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam.

She also praised the organisation of Maha Kumbh, highlighting the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Speaking to ANI, Awasthi said, "...The aim of the devotees arriving at the Maha Kumbh should be to take the blessings of the saints in addition to taking a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam..."

"The message of the Maha Kumbh under the leadership of PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath went to the whole world that those who do not take a dip will be deprived of this good fortune and as a result, a large number of people are coming to take a holy dip...," she added.

In January, on the auspicious occasion of the first Amrit Snan of Maha Kumbh 2025, Malini Awasthi took a holy dip in the Sangam.

Malini Awasthi expressed her happiness about attending Mahakumbh on Makar Sankranti.

Expressing her happiness about attending the Maha Kumbh on Makar Sankranti, Awasthi said, "... On the occasion of Makar Sankranti when all of us took a holy dip at the Sangam, the feeling was surreal... In such cold weather, when people do not come out of their blankets, children and the elderly alike, showed extreme enthusiasm by taking a dip in the Triveni... The management of the entire event has been extremely good."

In addition to celebrities, several public figures are also visiting the Kumbh, including PM Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, among others.

CM Saini, along with his family, took part in the holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. Reflecting on the experience, the Chief Minister shared his joy on social media, writing, "Today I got the great fortune of taking a bath with my family in the holy confluence of Maa Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati at Prayagraj Mahakumbh."

The Maha Kumbh Mela, which began on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), continues to be a monumental event, attracting spiritual seekers and tourists from across the world.

The Mela will conclude on Mahashivratri, February 26, 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor