Singer Mallika Rajput Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances, Suicide Suspected

Singer and actor Mallika Rajput was discovered dead under mysterious circumstances at her residence. Authorities reported that she was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a room in the Sitakund locality, within the jurisdiction of the Kotwali police station.

According to a report from India Today, Sumitra Singh, Mallika's mother, expressed her unawareness of the tragic incident's occurrence, as the family was asleep at the time. Shriram Pandey, the in-charge of the Kotwali police station, stated that preliminary investigations suggest a possible case of suicide. However, he emphasized that the exact cause of death would only be determined upon the receipt of the postmortem report.

Mallika Rajput's Background and Career

Mallika Rajput gained recognition for her supporting role in the 2014 crime comedy 'Revolver Rani,' where she shared the screen with Kangana Ranaut. Her transition into the entertainment industry spotlight also included a feature in the music video for Shaan's song 'Yaara Tujhe.' Despite her initial foray into politics by joining the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in 2016, she parted ways with the political organization two years later. In 2022, Mallika Rajput took on the role of National Secretary General for the Bharatiya Savarna Sangh in Uttar Pradesh.