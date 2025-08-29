Singer Mario, his girlfriend expecting first child together

Washington DC [US], August 29 : Singer Mario announced that he and his girlfriend, Esmeralda Rios, are expecting their first baby together.

"It's a whole universe in there!" Mario captioned the photo on his Instagram Stories, which sees him placing his hand on Esmeralda's baby bump. "I can't wait," E! News reported.

"BDAY VIBES #virgoseason," he wrote on the photo dump, adding a video of him, "Thank you God! WE LOCKED IN."

Though Mario has been private about his love life, he's offered a brief glimpse into his romance with Esmeralda on social media.

"We don't just go everywhere, but it was one of them ones," he explained during his appearance on The Morning Hustle last November. "I had to take her. I wasn't going to pop up over there, I'm bringing my girl. When you're in a relationship, I feel like if you respect your partner, you gotta move in a way that shows respect because everything's connected and exposed," E! News reported

He also praised Esmeralda, noting she looked "..beautiful" during their night out.

"She's fire," the Masked Singer alum continued. "I think celebrating love is beautiful."

Though he didn't give a hint if they were interested in starting a family at the time, Mario has been candid about taking his time in expanding his legacy.

"I don't take having kids lightly," he noted in his August 2023 interview, adding, "Everybody I know [has] kids. Some of my friends [that are] younger have kids, some of my friends [that are] older have kids, and it comes with a lot of pros and cons. I also grew up without a father. So, I want to do it right when I do it," E! News reported.

