Singer Neeti Mohan calls concert boom in India a "big victory" for music industry

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 8 : India is currently witnessing a surge in the popularity of concerts across the country, largely due to international artists like 'Coldplay' and 'Dua Lipa' performing here. Music artists in the country view this as a major win for the music industry.

Bollywood singer Neeti Mohan shared her thoughts on this growing trend while speaking toat the third edition of the Royal Stag BoomBox, and expressed how happy she feels seeing music lovers now making an effort to buy tickets to attend live performances.

Calling it a "big victory" for the music industry and event organizers, the 'Jiya Re' singer shared, "I feel so happy when I see people actually making an effort to buy tickets. They are going and standing in line to enter big arenas and concerts. They are supporting artists, supporting the music industry, and events. So ye ek bohot badi victory hain music industry ke lie even events ke lie."

Neeti also spoke about how this enthusiasm from fans inspires artists to deliver bigger and better live performances. She said, "This is actually inspiring us to think about how we can make every live show more interesting and give them (fans) a larger-than-life experience. And yes, it's a big achievement for us."

Meanwhile, Neeti Mohan is set to perform in Gurugram today, February 8, as part of the Royal Stag BoomBox music festival. The event is touring across four citiesHyderabad, Mumbai, Gurugram, and Guwahati.

The festival features top Indian artists, including Armaan Malik, Raftaar, and DJ Yogii, along with Neeti Mohan.

