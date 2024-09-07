Singer Palak Muchhal urges fans to celebrate Ganesh Utsav in eco-friendly way

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 : Singer Palak Muchhal wants everyone to celebrate an Eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi.

As the 'Kaun Tujhe' hitmaker welcomed Lord Bappa home, she spoke withand urged her fans to opt for nature-friendly ways to mark the festival.

"It's the most special time of the year. Every year, we welcome Bappa home. We started preparing for Ganesh Chaturthi in advance. Also, we always try to opt for eco-friendly ways. I urge everyone to take care of nature while celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. Be careful," she emphasised.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a vibrant ten-day festival starting today, is celebrated across India with great enthusiasm.

Devotees across the country are engaged in preparations, including bringing Ganesh idols into their homes, observing fasts, preparing traditional offerings, and visiting pandals.

Earlier in the day, actor Ananya Panday shared a series of pictures from her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at home on Instagram.

In the pics, the Call Me Bae star was wearing a mint green ethnic OOTD. Folding her hands in front of the deity, she looked extremely happy as she soaked herself in festive spirit.

"Welcome home Bappppa," she wrote.

Kartik Aaryan embraced the festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi with a visit to Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja on Saturday morning.

Kartik, who took to Instagram to share his experience, posted a picture from his visit with the caption, "HE is back... and so am I for his blessings. Modak Party Begins !!! Ganpati Bappa Morya."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his warm wishes for Ganesh Chaturthi. Through a post on X (formerly Twitter), he conveyed, "Heartiest greetings of Ganesh Chaturthi to all countrymen. Ganpati Bappa Morya!"

The festival will conclude on Anantha Chaturdashi.

