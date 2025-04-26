Singer Reewa Rathod Receives Deenanath Mangeshkar Award

Receiving the Master Dee-nanath Mangeshkar Award is a truly fortunate moment for me. Honestly, I have a feeling that I'm too young to receive the award. This hon-our is not just the result of one person's hard work. It's the blessings of Goddess Sa-raswati, my gurus, parents and Lata Didi," said young singer Reewa Rathod in an emotional speech after re-ceiving the 83rd Master Dee-nanath Mangeshkar Memo-rial award at a function held in Mumbai on Thursday evening. The daughter of re-nowned Bollywood playback singer Roopkumar Rathod, Reewa was conferred with the Master Deenanath Man-geshkar Memorial Award for her contributions in the field of music.

The 'Emerging Vocalist' award was presented to her at the hands of Rashtriya

RSS chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat presenting the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar award to Reewa Rathod at a ceremony in Mumbai. Veteran singer Usha Mangeshkar, Maharashtra minister for cultural affairs Ashish Shelar and others are also seen.

Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat.

The event was graced by legendary singers Asha Bho-sale, Usha Mangeshkar, Meena Mangeshkar, Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Adinath Mangeshkar, and the entire Mangeshkar family along with Maharash-tra minister for cultural af-fairs Ashish Shelar. Roopku-mar Rathod also attended the award ceremony.

Reewa further said, "To-day's honour will always re-main in my heart. It will cer-tainly inspire me to perform better. I want to say that I will certainly repay the bless-ings I've received here today through my dedicated service in the field of music."

It is pertinent to mention that Reewa had been hon-oured earlier with the Lok-mat Sur Jyotsna National Music Award as a 'Promising Young Singer'. Reewa is a dynamic artist whose talents span music, film, and commercial media. She composed and performed the original score for the critically acclaimed documentary Pink Belt, which won Best Feature Documentary at the 16th International Film Festivals in Jaipur and the Outstanding Achievement Award at the Impact DOCS Awards. The film, directed by John McCrite, also premiered at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival, competing for Best Documentary and the Audience Choice Award, and was featured at the DocUtah International Film Festival.

Further showcasing her versatility, Reewa collaborated with Emmy-nominated composer David Norland, known for his work on the HBO film My Dinner with Hervé and the Emmy-winning documentary Anvil. This collaboration underscores her ability to blend seamlessly into high-level creative partnerships.

Reewa’s reach expanded to global audiences through a high-profile Toyota Camry commercial, filmed at Universal Studios in Los Angeles and broadcast during the Olympic Games.