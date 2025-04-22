Singer Sonu Nigam Warns Fans About Fake Social Media Accounts Misusing His Name

Being on social media comes with its pros and con', specially for celebrities it is one of the best way to connect with their fans. Manytimes fake accounts in the name of celebrity are made on Instagram and Facebook which can be sometimes risky. Bollywood playback singer Sonu Nigam has become a victim of fake accounts. Singer who is quite active on social media have informed her fans about this through Instagram post.

Sonu Nigam recently warned fans on social media about imposters misusing his name. In an Instagram post, he stated that his team never contacts individuals directly and urged caution if anyone claiming to represent him reaches out. He also clarified that he hasn't been active on X for eight years, and some are using fake accounts to spread controversial content.

Nigam requested fans to block and report any such fake accounts or messages. He thanked his family and supportive fans. The post has caused concern among his fanbase.