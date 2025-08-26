Singer Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce are engaged

Washington DC [US], August 26 : Pop sensation Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce are now engaged after two years of dating.

The couple announced their engagement on Instagram with a carousel of photos on Tuesday (India time), featuring Swift's engagement ring from the ceremony.

The series of photos captured the moment Kelce got down on his knee in a rose garden, including a close-up shot of the diamond wedding ring in a gold bezel setting.

The 'Blank Space' singer appeared over the moon as she hugged and kissed her new fiance, and the pair even posed for photos in celebration of their milestone moment.

While sharing the photos from the engagement ceremony, Taylor Swift wrote, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

Swift and Kelce's relationship has been a major topic of discussion since they first went public in October 2023, according to Variety.

According to the outlet, Kelce was the one who made the first move that sparked their relationship, and it started when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end attended Swift's 'Eras Tour' in July 2023.

Recently, singer Taylor Swift announced her highly anticipated 12th studio album, titled 'The Life of a Showgirl, ' hours after posting a mysterious countdown on her website, as reported by Variety.

In classic Swift form, the singer revealed the album title on her boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast 'New Height Show' on Tuesday (India Time).

The announcement of comes just after Travis Kelce revealed on Instagram that Swift would be appearing as a guest on his 'New Heights' podcast, hosted alongside his brother Jason, reported Variety.

The album is scheduled for release on October 3, 2025.

