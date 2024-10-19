'Singham Again': Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh's powerful song 'Jai Bajrangbali' inspired by Hanuman Chalisa out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 19 : The first song from the highly anticipated Rohit Shetty's upcoming film 'Singham Again', titled 'Jai Bajrangbali' starring Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh has been unveiled.

This powerful track, inspired by the Hanuman Chalisa, is the perfect soundtrack for the festive season.

The music video shows the characters of Singham Again linked with Ramayana, with Ajay Devgn's role being inspired by Ram, and Ranveer's character drawing inspiration from lord Hanuman.

Jai Bajrangbali features vocals by a large ensemble of vocalists including Srikrishna, Kareemullah, Arun Koundinya, Chaitu Satsangi, Sudhanshu, and Ritesh G Rao among others.

With an energetic composition by Thaman S and powerful lyrics by Swanand Kirkire..

Recently, the much-anticipated trailer of Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh was released. The nearly 5-minute long star-studded trailer is packed with action scenes and iconic dialogues.

The intriguing trailer gives a glimpse of the ensemble cast of 'Singham Again'. It somewhere also makes reference to Ramayana and the characters are presented as modern interpretations for the audience.

In the trailer, Ajay Devgn is shown reprising his role as Bajirao Singham, facing off against Arjun Kapoor. He represents the modern Ram. The film intertwines themes of 'Good versus Evil'.

In the film, Kareena Kapoor plays Ajay's wife, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar reprise their roles as Simmba and Sooryavanshi.

A new addition to the Cop Universe is Deepika Padukone, who is introduced as 'Lady Singham'.

Tiger Shroff also makes his entry into the team as ACP Satya Pattnaik.

'Singham Again' is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise.'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014.Both projects were seen as Box Office hits.

Singham Again will hit the box office this Diwali. It will face a box-office clash with Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

