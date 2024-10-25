‘Singham Again’ beats ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ in advance bookings

Mumbai, Oct 25 In anticipation of the highly awaited Diwali 2024 box office clash between major franchise films, Ajay Devgn’s ‘Singham Again’ has already surged ahead of Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the upcoming cop drama has captured significant attention with its high-energy teasers and franchise legacy, giving it a clear advantage over ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, which stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. According to the latest reports, advance booking for ‘Singham Again’ has opened in the UAE, generating solid interest. Notably, the pre-sales are nearly 84% higher than those of its competitor, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.’ It is reported that the Ajay Devgn starrer has generated pre-sales of INR 6.6 lakhs from 64 shows at VOX Cinemas, with approximately 505 tickets sold so far. This marks a promising start, and anticipation is expected to build as the release date nears.

Meanwhile, Anees Bazmee’s film trails in the pre-sales race, bringing in INR 35.93 lakhs with 269 tickets sold across 64 shows at VOX Cinemas in the UAE. ‘Singham Again’ is reportedly outperforming ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ in advance sales, boasting 84% higher pre-sales overall. In ticket sales specifically, the cop drama holds a solid lead, with nearly 87% more tickets sold than its competitor. The trailer for ‘Singham Again’ was released on October 7 and garnered a significant response. Rohit Shetty's ‘Singham Again’ showcases a star-studded ensemble cast that includes Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff. It is the fifth entry in the cop universe and the third film in the Singham series.

On the other hand, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, co-written and directed by Anees Bazmee, stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, and Sanjay Mishra. Both movies will lock horns on November 1 at the box office.

