'Singham Again': Just like Lord Rama's vaanar sena, Ranveer, Akshay, Deepika join Ajay’s army to get back his Sita

Mumbai, Oct 7 The timeless Hindu epic “Ramayana” has been a source of inspiration for filmmakers for years and this time it is filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who has taken a leaf out of the holy story and given his own spin for his upcoming film “Singham Again”.

Be it Lord Rama, Goddess Sita, the vicious Raavan and even the “Vaanar Sena” among many other characters have been brought in and beautifully put together into the film, which is the fifth installment of Shetty’s cop drama series.

Ajay Devgn’s character DCP Bajirao Singham plays Lord Rama in the modernised vision of Shetty’s film, along with having Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s characteristics.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who plays the titular character's wife Avani turns Sita, given the fact she is kidnapped by Arjun Kapoor’s Danger Lanka. The name Danger Lanka itself suggests Arjun be the new-aged Raavan.

Even in the trailer, the actor is heard saying: “Teri Ramayana ka Raavan hun main.”

Then there is of course the sena or the army. The over-four-minute long trailer confirmed the role actor Akshay Kumar, who has played a cop in Shetty’s “Sooryavanshi”, is inspired by demigod Jatayu and the protector of Goddess Sita.

New to the cast is actor Tiger Shroff, whose role is inspired by Lakshman. While the trailer hinted that the character of actress Deepika Padukone, who plays lady Singham, is heavily inspired by Raavan’s brother Vibhishan, who turned his back on his brother Ravana, and turned to Rama's side, owing to his dharma.

Actor Ranveer Singh will once again reprise his role as “Simmba”, but this time, he will showcase traits of Lord Hanuman in the film and help Ajay’s character in his quest to bring back his wife.

‘Singham Again’ went on floors in September 2023, and wrapped up in September 2024. The film was shot in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kashmir and Sri Lanka. It is scheduled to be released on Diwali 2024.

It features the biggest of stars of Hindi cinema including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. ‘Singham Again’ is a sequel to ‘Singham Returns’.

