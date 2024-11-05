'Singham Again' marks milestone as Rohit Shetty's 10th Rs 100 Cr film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5 : Actor Rohit Shetty's latest action-packed film 'Singham Again' has stormed the box office, marking a historic milestone for the director.

The film, which was released during the Diwali festival, has become Shetty's 10th film to cross the coveted Rs 100 crore mark.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rohit Shetty shared his excitement and wrote, "SINGHAM AGAIN my 10th and fastest 100 cr film," adding, "For the past 16 films one thing that has remained constant is your love, thank you for all the support and love, humbled."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DB-l_YDKcD-/?img_index=1

Featuring an ensemble cast of stars, including Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Arjun Kapoor, the film has garnered significant attention for its star power.

Despite some actors having limited screen time, the film's narrative and high-octane action have captivated audiences across the country.

Ajay Devgn reprises his iconic role as Bajirao Singham, while Ranveer Singh brings his signature energy with comedic flair.

Arjun Kapoor's portrayal of the villain has been praised for adding depth to the film. Notably, 'Singham Again' also sees Bollywood superstar Salman Khan making a brief yet significant cameo, marking his entry into Rohit Shetty's cop universe.

With the Diwali release, Singham Again faced a clash with another major multi-starrer horror comedy release 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' starring Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan and Tripti Dimri in the lead roles.

'Singham Again' has dominated the box office, earning Rs 43.70 crore on its opening day, while its competitor, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', earned Rs 36.60 crore, as reported by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on social media.

