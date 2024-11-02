'Singham Again' roars at box office, collects over Rs 43 crore on Day 1

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 : Diwali is one of the major festivals in India and during this time Indian film industry lines up big-budget films for theatrical release. This festive season, the audience saw a major clash between 'Singham Again' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' at the box office.

Surprisingly, both films registered a bumper opening. However, 'Singham Again' showed a lead over 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

As per trade expert Taran Adarsh, Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Singham Again' raked in Rs 43.70 cr. On the other hand, Anees Bazmee's film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' minted Rs 36.60 crore.

"#Diwali Dhamaka at the #Boxoffice... *Combined* Day 1 biz: Rs 80.30 cr ... #SinghamAgain: Rs 43.70 cr #BhoolBhulaiyaa3: Rs 36.60 cr #India biz | Nett BOC," Adarsh wrote on X.

Speaking on Singham Again's historic Diwali opening Jyoti Deshpande, President Media and Content business RIL in a press note said, "We promised audiences a mass entertainer perfect for Diwali celebration with entire family and that's exactly what we delivered. Singham Again is a star-studded spectacle tailormade for a big screen theatre experience and fans of the franchise have made it the No 1 choice this festive weekend. The universally spectacular performance of our film across multiplexes and extraordinary results in single screens and mass centres has vindicated the showcasing of 60% screens that we secured for our film. We are delighted to be the dominant film contributing to the cumulative highest ever single day of box office in the history of Indian cinema across languages estimated at INR 124 crores, a true testament to our consistent efforts to not only grow our market leadership but also to grow the overall size of the market."

"Jio Studios is further committed to an ethical and transparent value system that upholds the integrity of our company as well as our industry and we take pride in the fact that only the actual ticket-paying audiences have contributed to our box office number with no hidden gimmicks, no corporate booking of tickets or distribution of freebies. I take this opportunity to thank everyone in the industry and trade who supported us this entire year as well as the audiences who have made the Jio Studios dream run of back-to-back blockbusters possible. Picture abhi baaki hai", she added.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is headlined by Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Triptii Dimri. It's a horror-comedy. It is set in Kolkata, West Bengal. The film was officially announced in March 2023.

'Singham Again', a cop drama, features Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff and Ranveer Singh. Salman Khan has a special cameo in the film, which is directed by Rohit Shetty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor