‘Singham Again’ title track is packed with action extravaganza

Mumbai, Oct 26 The title track from the upcoming Rohit Shetty directorial ‘Singham Again’ hit the airwaves on Saturday. The track, which capitalises on the signature melody has more grandeur this time around in the movie’s third instalment.

The visuals of the song showcases the team of Singham and his fellow supercops joining forces to fight off the antagonist played by Arjun Kapoor. The visuals promise a cinematic extravaganza upon the film’s release this Diwali.

The title track features the vocals of Santhosh Venky, with music composed by Ravi Basrur and lyrics by Swanand Kirkire. This powerful track, packed with intensity and drama, sets the stage for an epic action experience, exploring themes of justice, strength, and resilience.

The first song from the film, Jai Bajrangbali, has lifted audiences’ spirits, adding to the anticipation for the Diwali release. Now, the second song, the Singham Again title track, is out, encapsulating the legacy of Singham and the mighty force he represents. The song is available to stream on Saregama Music’s YouTube channel.

‘Singham Again’ integrates Rohit Shetty’s fabled cop universe as Bajirao Singham, played by Ajay Devgn, sets out to bring back his wife, Avni Kamat (inspired by Sita) played by Kareena Kapoor Khan from the clutches of Arjun's character.

It features the biggest of stars of Hindi cinema including Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. ‘Singham Again’ marks the fifth instalment of Shetty's Cop Universe, and is a sequel to ‘Singham Returns’.

It also marks the second big budget adaptation of Ramayana after the box-office debacle of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer ‘Adipurush’. To ensure good returns on a film, Rohit has placed the safest bet that will appeal to a large section of audience: The Ramayana.

‘Singham Again’ is set to arrive in cinemas this Diwali on November 1, 2024.

