'Singham Again' trailer: Ajay Devgn and team set out to fight evil in Rohit Shetty's action-packed film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 : The much-anticipated trailer of Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh was released on Monday.

The nearly 5-minute long star-studded trailer is packed with action scenes and iconic dialogues.

The intriguing trailer gives a glimpse of the ensemble cast of 'Singham Again'. It somewhere also makes reference to Ramayana and the characters are presented as modern interpretations for the audience.

In the trailer, Ajay Devgn is shown reprising his role as Bajirao Singham, facing off against Arjun Kapoor. He represents the modern Ram. The film intertwines themes of 'Good versus Evil'.

In the film, Kareena Kapoor plays Ajay's wife, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar reprise their roles as Simmba and Sooryavanshi.

A new addition in the Cop Universe is Deepika Padukone, who is introduced as 'Lady Singham'. Tiger Shroff also makes his entry into the team as ACP Satya Pattnaik.

The film has Arjun Kapoor as the main antagonist.

Recently, filmmaker Rohit Shetty increased the excitement of the fans by sharing intriguing visuals from his franchise.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a promo video. He showed how the Singham series had evolved over the years. It featured scenes from 'Singham', 'Singham Returns', 'Simmba', and 'Sooryavanshi', as well as fans' reactions. At the video's end, fans get a glimpse of Ajay Devgn in his iconic character.

He wrote in the caption, "TRAILER OUT TOMORROW #SinghamAgain"

Reacting to the promo video, one of the fans wrote, "Waiting for cop universe action"

Another mentioned, "Blockbuster lodging"

In the background, Rohit Shetty can be heard talking about the journey, saying "Jab sab dare hue he aapne hi saath nibhaya", while hinting towards the reaction of the audience during the pandemic.

'Singham Again' is a multi-starrer. It features Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

'Singham Again' is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise.

'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014.

Both projects were seen as Box Office hits. The movie also features Arjun Kapoor as an antagonist.

Earlier, Rohit Shetty put a full stop to rumours about a delay in the release of his film 'Singham Again'. He took to his social media platform Instagram to clarify.

Rohit stated that 'Singham 3' will roar only on Diwali. He also dropped a video from the sets, hinting at the major cameo in the film.

The video shows Rohit directing an action-packed scene involving cars. "SINGHAM is incomplete without this HERO...ISS DIWALI Scorpio aayegi bhi,Ghumegi bhi, LEKIN ENTRY KISI AUR KI HOGI...," he wrote.

