'Sinners' makers purchased costumes from Marvel originally made for 'Blade' reboot

Washington DC [US], July 5 : Michael B Jordan's 'Sinners' gave audiences a sneak peek at Marvel's "Blade" reboot without the audience knowing. The producers of the movie revealed the costumes originally set for the 'Blade' reboot were repurposed for 'Sinners' after the production of the former movie hit a roadblock, reported Variety.

During a recent interview with ScreenCrush, 'Sinners' producers Sev Ohanian shared that they bought the costumes from Marvel, which were originally intended for the reboot of 'Blade'.

"[Costume designer] Ruth Carter was working on the Blade movie that ended up not shooting. At one point, that movie was going to deal with, and she's talked about this before, but at one point, that film was going to deal with the past around the same era as 'Sinners.' She happened to have a warehouse full of period-appropriate clothes, and it was like, 'Yo, we got to shoot this movie like tomorrow.' And Marvel was generous enough and kind enough to let us basically purchase it at price," said Sev Ohanian as quoted by Variety.

Ohanian added that "a lot of the background actors" wore the clothes intended for "Blade" while the stars had original costumes, reported Variety.

'Sinners,' which debuted on April 18, is one of the major box office phenomena of 2025. An entirely original horror film went on to gross a staggering 364 million USD worldwide.

It is currently the eighth highest-grossing film of 2025 and the only title in the top 10 not based on preexisting IP, according to Variety.

As for Marvel's 'Blade', it was first announced in 2019 and has been in production limbo ever since. However, the film's star, Mahershala Ali, recently told Variety that he remains ready to step into the role of the daywalking vampire hunter.

