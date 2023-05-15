'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' gets standing ovation at New York Indian Film Fest
By IANS | Published: May 15, 2023 03:00 PM 2023-05-15T15:00:04+5:30 2023-05-15T15:10:08+5:30
Mumbai, May 15 National Award winning actor Manoj Bajpayee's upcoming film 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' recently received ...
Mumbai, May 15 National Award winning actor Manoj Bajpayee's upcoming film 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' recently received a standing ovation after its screening at the New York Indian Film Festival. Manoj was particularly chuffed with the response that the film garnered at the prestigious film festival.
He said: "It's an overwhelming feeling to see such an amazing response from the audience on the International stage. I literally got goosebumps when our film received a standing ovation at the New York Indian Film Festival. I am thankful to everyone."
The film shows that in the battle between an ordinary man's willpower and the power of a self-styled godman, it is always the victory of willpower and no man is above the law. It shows the fight of a rape survivor.
Director Apoorv Singh Karki shared: "A film made with all heart and hard work to send out an important message to the viewers and getting appreciated is a humbling feeling. I am happy that our efforts are getting the reward that it deserves."
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app