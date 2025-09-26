SIT, CID conduct raid at Shyamkanu Mahanta's residence amid probe into Zubeen Garg's demise

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 26 : The Special Investigation Team (SIT) and Crime Investigation Team (CID) team of Assam conducted a raid at the residence of Shyamkanu Mahanta in Guwahati on Friday in connection with the case of Singer Zubeen Garg's untimely demise in Singapore.

Shyamkanu Mahanta was the main organiser of the North East India Festival, responsible for the participation of singer Zubeen Garg in the festival.

A team of SIT and CID led by Rosie Kalita, Chief Investigation Officer of SIT, conducted a search operation at the house of Shyamkanu Mahanta in Guwahati.

On September 25, the SIT and CID teams conducted raids at the houses of Zubeen Garg's Manager, Siddharth Sharma, Zubeen Garg's colleague musician, Sekhar Jyoti Goswami and Shyamkanu Mahanta and seized several items, including a pendrive, a hard disc, a computer CPU, documents and other things.

The CID, Assam, has registered a case (no 18/2025) under Section 61(2)/105/106(1) of BNS, 2023, in connection with the suspicious death of Singer Zubeen Garg.

The Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has assured a proper investigation into the demise of legendary singer Zubeen Garg.

Addressing mediapersons here on Thursday, the chief minister addressed the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) by the Assam Police, adding that the case will be transferred to the CBI if needed.

"If the people of Assam feel that the SIT has failed to investigate this properly, then we will be ready to transfer the case to CBI. The SIT will have full freedom to investigate the case with complete professional integrity. We will have to wait for some time; all people who were present in Singapore, along with Zubeen Garg, will be questioned," he said.

Sarma's comments came shortly after the state formed an SIT to probe the "suspicious" and "tragic" demise of the late singer.

Zubeen Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19 after an alleged drowning incident. His body was flown to the national capital, Delhi, and later transported to Assam on a commercial flight that landed in Guwahati on Sunday morning.

Garg was in Singapore for the Northeast India Festival.

His final rites were carried out in the Kamarkuchi village of Assam on September 23, in the presence of hundreds of fans, his family members, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and other political leaders.

A gun salute was given to Zubeen at the crematorium.

